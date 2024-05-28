Left Menu

Malayalam Director Omar Lulu Charged with Rape: Case Under Investigation

Kerala police have filed a rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu based on a woman's complaint. After the FIR was lodged, the investigation was transferred to the Ernakulam Rural police. Lulu has been charged under IPC Section 376, but he has not responded to the allegations.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:51 IST
Kerala police have registered a rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu based on a complaint filed by a woman.

An officer of the Ernakulam Rural police said on Tuesday that an investigation has been launched after registering an FIR against the director based on the complaint of the woman, reportedly a young actor.

He said the complaint was received by the Kochi City police commissioner, and after the FIR was lodged, the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police, as the crime was committed under its jurisdiction.

Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape), the official said.

The police refused to disclose further details of the case.

Lulu has not reacted to the developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

