'Project Hail Mary' Adds Sandra Huller and Ryan Gosling to Star-Studded Cast

''Anatomy of a Fall'' star Sandra Huller will reportedly feature in the big screen adaptation of Andy Weir's novel ''Project Hail Mary''.

Sources told Deadline, Huller will join ''The Fall Guy'' star Ryan Gosling in the film from Amazon MGM Studios.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for ''22 Jump Street'' films and ''The Lego Movie'', will direct the movie from a script by Drew Goddard.

The story of ''Project Hail Mary'' follows middle school science teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. ''He must figure out how to complete his interstellar mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe completely alone, until he meets a mysterious alien who has travelled light years to save his own species from the same fate,'' read the official logline.

Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller and Aditya Sood are producing the film. Pascal will produce through Pascal Pictures along with Rachel O'Connor. Gosling will also have producing credit via his General Admission company. Lord, Miller and Sood will produce via the Lord Miller banner. Author Weir will also produce the film.

''Project Hail Mary'' will be filmed for IMAX and released theatrically on March 20, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)