Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn at Kottai Bhairavar Temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Tirumayam. The couple was warmly received by temple priests and local BJP leaders. Following this spiritual visit, Shah continued his journey to Tirupati.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple at Tirumayam, here on Thursday. He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah to the roadside temple for the darshan and puja. Priests at the temple welcomed the couple with shawls and garlands.
Located on the northern side of the Archaeological Survey of India-managed fort's outer walls, the Kottai Bhairavar temple is dedicated to Bhairavar, an aspect of Lord Siva.
BJP state chief K Annamalai and party seniors, including H Raja, were among those who received Shah upon his arrival here by road from the Tiruchirappalli airport.
The minister later left for Tirupati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"People within BJP hurt after Kangana fielded from Mandi," Pratibha Singh exudes confidence of Congress winning all Himachal LS seats
"Efforts being made to whitewash, cover Swati Maliwal assault case": Delhi BJP chief attacks AAP
Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers perform Havan for 'BJP target of 400 seats' in Lok Sabha election
Karnal LS seat: BJP veteran Khattar takes on Congress' youth leader Budhiraja
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Claim: PoK to Join India if BJP Wins 400+ Lok Sabha Seats