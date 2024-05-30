Amit Shah Seeks Divine Blessings in Tamil Nadu Temples

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple at Tirumayam here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah to the roadside temple for the darshan and puja. Priests at the temple welcomed the couple with shawls and garlands.

"Prayed at the Kottai Bhairavar Temple in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu. Sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of all," the minister later said in a post on social media platform X. He posted photos of his darshan in the temple.

Shah's visit, which was earlier scheduled for April, exemplifies how he closely associated himself with Tamil culture and practices, BJP state chief K Annamalai said about the tour.

Located on the northern side of the Archaeological Survey of India-managed fort's outer walls, the Kottai Bhairavar temple is dedicated to Bhairavar, an aspect of Lord Siva.

Besides Annamalai, party seniors, including H Raja, were among those who received Shah upon his arrival here by road from the Tiruchirappalli airport.

The minister later left for Tirupati.

''On April 12, during the election campaign in TN, our Hon HM had to visit this temple but it was cancelled unfortunately due to adverse flying conditions,'' Annamalai said in a post on X.

However, the union minister resolved that he would visit the temple and seek the blessings of Bhairavar before the end of the elections, he said. ''His visit today exemplifies how he closely associates himself with our Tamil culture & practices,'' Annamalai said. He too posted photos of Shah's trip.

Shah visited the Sathya Giriswarar temple at Tirumayam, too.

''It was a profoundly fulfilling experience to offer pooja at the Sri Sathyagiri Natha Perumal temple in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, today. May the Bhagwan Vishnu guide our way to fulfilling the aspirations of the nation,'' Shah said in another social media post.

After offering prayers at the Sri Arulmigu Rajarajeswari Udanurai Satyagireeswarar Sivan temple in Pudukkottai, the minister said.

Although he was scheduled to visit the sacred temples in Tamil Nadu on April 12, the programme was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

''May the Almighty bestow good health and happiness on all,'' he said.

