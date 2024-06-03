Pavail Gulati undergoes physical training for cop role in Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva'

Actor Pavail Gulati has been working extremely hard to get into shape for the role of a cop in the film 'Deva', which will be headlined by Shahid Kapoor. Reflecting on his transformative journey, Pavail shared, "In the pursuit of embodying my character in 'Deva,' I've embarked on a transformative fitness journey. This journey has been about more than just transforming my physique; it's been about discipline, trying new things."

He added, "I have been working to gain muscle weight to compliment the role I essay of a cop in the film. I have so far on around 3 kgs of muscle and cut down on fat! Extremely hard for me because I have a tendency to lose weight! I have been training with Amar Pendunkar to achieve the fitness that is required for the movie and my role". Directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' will be out in theatres this Dussehra. Pooja Hegde is also a part of the film.

Opening up about his experience working with Shahid, Pavail earlier said, "It's been a joy to work alongside Shahid. We've bonded over our mutual interests, particularly in fitness and health discussions. Collaborating with someone who shares similar passions and brings such dedication to the craft has been incredible. Our journey on the 'Deva' set has been immensely rewarding." Expressing gratitude for their growing bond, Pavail acknowledges Shahid's warmth and commitment.

"Beyond our characters, Shahid's dedication has made every moment on set memorable. We've built a connection that goes beyond the screen, and I'm grateful for the chance to collaborate with him on 'Deva'," he shared. (ANI)

