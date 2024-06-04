Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Welcome Baby Girl

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl.

The 37-year-old actor posted the happy news on Instagram via an animated video, revealing that the baby was born on Monday.

In his caption, Dhawan expressed gratitude, writing, 'Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.'

Prominent industry figures such as Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Parineeti Chopra have extended their congratulations to the couple. Dhawan is set to appear in the action drama 'Baby John,' which hits theaters on May 31.

Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of his OTT series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' co-starring Ruth Prabhu.

