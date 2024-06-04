Lupita Nyong'o's shares how adopting a cat helped mend her broken heart

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o has recently shared her personal journey of overcoming her fear of cats and the role these furry creatures played in helping her heal from a deeply painful breakup. The star of 'A Quiet Place 3' spoke openly about her experience in an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, shedding light on her upcoming role and the challenges she faced during a particularly trying time in her life.

In the interview, Nyong'o revealed how she initially struggled with the idea of working with a cat in her upcoming film, 'A Quiet Place: Day One', which is set to release on June 28. She humorously recounted suggesting an armadillo as an alternative to the director, Michael Sarnoski, but eventually overcame her fear through "intense cat therapy."

This experience led her to adopt her own cat, coinciding with a heart-wrenching breakup that had left her emotionally fragile. The actress candidly shared, "I was flirting with depression. I wasn't there yet, but I was flirting with it. And I had a voice say in my head, 'Get a cat.'"

Nyong'o credits her feline friend, Yoyo, for helping her through this tough period, pulling her out of a "super-low" point as she grappled with a "severely broken" heart, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her mother and a close friend rushed to be by her side, providing the support she needed during this challenging time.

Reflecting on her Oscar win for '12 Years a Slave' in 2014, Nyong'o spoke about the unexpected fame frenzy that followed, emphasizing that she had no expectations of winning and was taken by surprise. She also touched on the challenges of her job, particularly the repetitive and demanding nature of interviews, describing press junkets as a "torture technique."

Nyong'o's upcoming role in the 'A Quiet Place' prequel finds her navigating an alien invasion during a day trip to New York City. As a seasoned actor in the horror genre, having previously led the cast of Jordan Peele's Us, she finds the process of frightening people enjoyable but physically and mentally exhausting.

Amidst the challenges, Nyong'o found a vital presence in her co-star, Joseph Quinn, who plays Eric, a character that teams up with hers in the film. She praised Quinn's unpredictability, describing him as a surprising and exciting presence on set. The 'A Quiet Place' franchise has been a remarkable success, with the previous film earning a staggering USD 340.9 million globally, followed by the sequel grossing USD 297.3 million in 2021, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. (ANI)

