Left Menu

Dior Celebrates Scotland, Jagger Teases Tour at 80

Dior pays tribute to Scotland with tartan and thistle motifs in its cruise 2025 collection showcased at Drummond Castle. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence attended the event. Meanwhile, Mick Jagger, at 80, continues to captivate audiences with his performances and hints at more touring.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:30 IST
Dior Celebrates Scotland, Jagger Teases Tour at 80
AI Generated Representative Image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

With thistles and tartan, Dior pays tribute to Scotland in cruise collection

French fashion house Christian Dior paid homage to Scotland at a catwalk show in a Perthshire castle, with tartan designs and thistle motifs adorning its cruise 2025 collection. Celebrities, including Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy, gathered in the picturesque gardens of Drummond Castle in central Scotland for the show on Monday, where designer Maria Grazia Chiuri peppered kilts for the womenswear line with some punk nods.

Mick Jagger, strutting at 80, teases new album and more touring

How does it feel for Mick Jagger to be back on tour singing, dancing and strutting across stadium concert stages at 80 years old? "Like being on stage at 78," the Rolling Stones frontman, who has thrilled audiences for more than six decades, said a day after playing a packed show outside Boston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024