Karnataka govt bans release of 'Hamare Baarah' to prevent communal tension

The Karnataka government has banned the release or broadcast of the movie 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:56 IST

A still 'Hamare Baarah' poster (image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government has banned the release or broadcast of the movie 'Hamare Baarah' in the state for two weeks or until further notice. The decision is in accordance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act 1964, sections 15(1) and 15(5).

The Karnataka government alleged that the release of 'Hamare Baarah' would create communal tension in the state. Authorities made this decision after considering requests from several minority organizations and delegations, and after watching the trailer. The movie was slated to release on June 7, 2024 across the country.

'Hamare Baarah', which explores the theme of overpopulation, has garnered attention for its bold narrative and thought-provoking themes. Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, it has captured the public imagination and anticipation.

The imposition of the stay had raised serious concerns among the producers, who had invested significantly in the film's production and distribution. This legal obstacle emerged following a petition filed by specific religious community activists, challenging the film's release.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' promises to deliver a compelling narrative, shedding light on a pressing social issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

