Netflix Faces $170M 'Baby Reindeer' Lawsuit, Reveals New Animated Films

Netflix faces a $170 million defamation lawsuit involving the mini-series 'Baby Reindeer,' accused of misrepresenting Fiona Harvey. Additionally, new details about the upcoming animated films 'Spellbound' and 'Pookoo,' created in collaboration with Skydance Animation, were revealed. 'Spellbound' features Ellian, a young girl with a mysterious spell affecting her family.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix sued in $170 million 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit

Netflix was sued on Thursday for at least $170 million by a Scottish woman who said she was defamed over her portrayal as a stalker in the hit mini-series "Baby Reindeer." The plaintiff Fiona Harvey has publicly claimed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha, played by actress Jessica Gunning, who shares a physical resemblance and like her is a lawyer in London.

Netflix reveals new details on animated titles with Skydance

Netflix on Thursday shared new details about upcoming animated films "Spellbound" and "Pookoo," which were made in partnership with Skydance Animation. "Spellbound" is about Ellian, the young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria, and she has a secret…a mysterious spell has turned her parents into monsters," said "The Lion King" actor Nathan Lane during the streaming platform's "Netflix on Netflix Animation" preview in Los Angeles.

