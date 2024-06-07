Left Menu

Indian Students' Tragic Drowning in Russia's Volkhov River: A Heart-Wrenching Tale

Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, among four Indian students, tragically drowned in Russia's Volkhov river. During a video call with family, a strong wave swept them away. One student survived and is under medical care. Arrangements are being made to return the bodies to India, with university officials closely involved.

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:31 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, one of four Indian students, drowned in Russia's Volkhov river while on a video call with his family. According to relatives, desperate pleas from his family were in vain as a strong wave swept him and three others away.

The students—Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub—were students of Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University. The incident occurred during a walk near the river, and only one student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, survived and is receiving medical care.

Local authorities, including Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad, are making arrangements to repatriate the bodies to India. University officials have expressed condolences and are working with the Indian envoy to expedite the process.

