Left Menu

Saurabh Netravalkar: The Unsung Hero Who Balances Oracle, Ukulele, and USA Cricket

Saurabh Netravalkar is a multi-talented individual excelling as a software engineer at Oracle, a cricket app developer, and a musician. He also played a pivotal role in USA's stunning T20 World Cup win over Pakistan. His calm demeanor under pressure was key in the victory, making him a standout figure.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:44 IST
Saurabh Netravalkar: The Unsung Hero Who Balances Oracle, Ukulele, and USA Cricket
Saurabh Netravalkar
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh Netravalkar, a name synonymous with excellence both on and off the field, continues to redefine the boundaries of talent. By day, he's a software engineer at Oracle and a developer of his own cricket app. By night, he's proving to be a game-changer for the USA cricket team.

A decisive moment came when he helped the USA cricket team achieve a historic win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. Saurabh's calmness under pressure was pivotal, defending 19 runs in the Super Over to secure a monumental victory. His journey from playing alongside cricket stars like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to conquering the international stage with the USA team epitomizes dedication and versatility.

Saurabh's father, Naresh, highlighted his son's ability to stay composed under pressure, attributing this trait to his recent practice of yoga. As he juggles his career at Oracle and cricket, he remains a beacon of inspiration. With a skilled hand in both academics and sports, his story of hard work and destiny continues to captivate followers worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024