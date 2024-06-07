Left Menu

Indian Embassy Hosts Yoga at Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple Ahead of International Yoga Day

The Indian Embassy in Nepal organized a yoga demonstration at the Pashupatinath Temple to mark the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day. Featuring a focus on women's empowerment, the event included a lecture on yoga's health benefits for women and girls from the NGO Maiti Nepal.

Updated: 07-06-2024 17:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant gesture ahead of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, the Indian Embassy in Nepal organized a yoga demonstration at the revered Pashupatinath Temple on Friday. The embassy's X account shared photos showcasing participants engaging in various asanas.

This event, in alignment with the International Yoga Day's theme of women's empowerment, also included a lecture-cum-demonstration on the health benefits of yoga tailored for the women and girls of Maiti Nepal, an NGO dedicated to their welfare and the fight against human trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea of an International Yoga Day during his 2014 UN address, highlighting June 21 for its unique global significance. The United Nations subsequently adopted the suggestion, and the inaugural International Yoga Day was celebrated worldwide on June 21, 2015.

