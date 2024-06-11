Left Menu

Jay Shah's Historic NFL Visit: Bridging Cricket and American Football

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited the NFL headquarters in New York to foster international sporting collaborations. Shah engaged in productive discussions with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, sharing best practices, innovative ideas, and enhancing fan experiences. The visit signifies a significant milestone in cross-cultural sporting dialogue between India and the US.

Updated: 11-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:10 IST
Jay Shah's Historic NFL Visit: Bridging Cricket and American Football
Jay Shah

In a move aimed at fostering international sporting collaborations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York. Shah, who is in the United States for the ongoing T20 World Cup, engaged in productive discussions with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his team.

During the visit, they shared best practices, exchanged innovative ideas, and discussed ways to enhance fan engagement and experiences. Shah presented a customized helmet adorned with the BCCI logo and a Team India jersey to Commissioner Goodell, who in return gifted Shah a trademark NFL ball, symbolizing the collaboration between the two sports.

This historic interaction between the BCCI and the NFL marks a significant milestone in the cross-cultural sporting dialogue between India and the United States, according to a statement from the BCCI. The visit underscores the deepening relationship and shared vision between cricket and American football.

