Tavengwa Mukuhlani Appointed as ICC's New Deputy Chairperson

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman, has been appointed as the ICC Deputy Chairperson until 2027. Mukuhlani's leadership is expected to guide African cricket as Zimbabwe co-hosts the 2027 Cricket World Cup. His appointment marks a significant moment for Zimbabwe, being the first to hold this position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:31 IST
Tavengwa Mukuhlani Appointed as ICC's New Deputy Chairperson
ICC President Jay Shah (L) with Tavengwa Mukuhlani. (Photo: X/ @ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Tavengwa Mukuhlani as its newly appointed Deputy Chairperson, effective until November 2027. Mukuhlani, who is currently the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, takes on this pivotal role following the departure of Imran Khwaja. This appointment was confirmed through an ICC media release.

Officially, Mukuhlani serves on several ICC committees, such as the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee, the Nominations Committee, and chairs the HR and Remuneration Committee. His leadership is expected to be instrumental, especially as Zimbabwe gears up to co-host the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside South Africa and Namibia, marking a significant phase for African cricket.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, expressed support for Mukuhlani, highlighting his deep-rooted experience in cricket administration and the global game. Mukuhlani's election comes as a noteworthy milestone for Zimbabwe, becoming the first from the nation to hold the Deputy Chair position, as cricket aims for global expansion and inclusion in the Olympic Games.

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