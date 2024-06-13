Left Menu

Hollywood Stars Rally Behind Biden's 2024 Campaign

Robert De Niro's dramatic showdown with Trump supporters outside a Manhattan courthouse is just a prelude to the star-studded support rallying around President Biden's 2024 reelection campaign. Celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Lexi Underwood are leveraging their influence to energize voters and boost campaign fundraising efforts.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:10 IST
Outside a Manhattan courthouse, Robert De Niro ignited a fiery encounter with Trump supporters, labeling them 'gangsters' in a scene reminiscent of his Hollywood roles in 'Goodfellas' and 'The Godfather Part II.'

This confrontation marks the beginning of high-profile celebrity support for President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign as A-listers like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mobilize to energize voters and attract funds. Stars, from Carole King to Mark Hamill, are merging their influence to bolster Biden's reelection efforts.

As Biden's team seeks trusted messengers to promote the president's policy achievements and counter GOP extremism, the 2024 campaign incorporates not only screens and stages but also genuine narratives of everyday supporters. The involvement of celebrities like Taylor Swift underlines the crucial, albeit unpredictable, role of star power in modern political campaigns.

