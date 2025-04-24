Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and the Power of Recognition in Music Awards

The entertainment world is buzzing with awards news. Kendrick Lamar leads American Music Awards nominations. Charli XCX and Wham! are contenders at the Ivors, with Lola Young also receiving three nods. Esther Abrami's album highlights female composers, while Harvey Weinstein's retrial with conflicting motives is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone are leading the American Music Awards nominations, with Lamar receiving 10 nods, including artist and song of the year for 'Not Like Us', amid ongoing industry feuds.

In Britain, Charli XCX's 'Brat' and Wham!'s iconic 'Last Christmas' have been nominated for the Ivors, which celebrates songwriting and screen composing excellence. Rising star nominee Lola Young leads with three nominations, including best song musically and lyrically for 'Messy'.

French violinist Esther Abrami honors female composers in her upcoming album 'Women', recognizing historical and contemporary contributions. Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein's retrial has commenced, spotlighting disputed motives behind the charges of sexual misconduct.

