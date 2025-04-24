Left Menu

Ghana's Judicial Uproar: Chief Justice Suspended Amidst Political Tensions

Ghana's President John Mahama has suspended Supreme Court Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo following an investigation based on undisclosed petitions. The unprecedented suspension has ignited outrage from the opposition, who argue it violates judicial independence and the constitution. Mahama, in his third presidential term, faces mounting political challenges.

The Chief Justice of Ghana's Supreme Court, Gertrude Torkornoo, has been suspended by President John Mahama following an investigation into unspecified allegations. This marks the first such suspension since Ghana adopted its constitution in 1992, sparking significant opposition backlash and concerns over judicial independence.

The suspension announcement, lacking detailed explanation, comes amid President Mahama's third term, where he aims to address an economic crisis and governmental corruption. Opposition parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party, criticize the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated, promising to resist the decision through protests.

Experts and commentators, such as Director H Kwasi Prempeh from the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, emphasize the need for transparency within the judicial process. He cautions against decisions influenced by intra-judicial interests, highlighting the chief justice's supervisory role, which could compromise the fairness of the proceedings.

