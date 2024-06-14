Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' Set for Diwali 2024 Release

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', the highly-anticipated third installment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop franchise, will make its debut in theatres on Diwali, November 1, 2024.

The announcement came shortly after Devgn confirmed that the film will not release on Independence Day as previously scheduled.

'#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024,' the actor posted on Instagram along with an announcement poster.

'Singham Again' follows 2011's 'Singham' and its 2014 sequel, 'Singham Returns'. It is also the fifth film in Shetty's cop universe, which includes 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi' starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively.

The film's star-studded cast features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.

