Tragic Homecoming: 31 Indians Receive Final Honors after Kuwait Fire Incident

The mortal remains of 31 Indians, including 23 Malayalees, who perished in the Kuwait fire tragedy, were received with solemn ceremonies at Cochin International Airport on Friday. This tragic homecoming saw Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, paying heartfelt tributes to the deceased.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight, carrying the remains of 45 Indians who lost their lives in Kuwait's catastrophic fire, touched down at around 10.30 am. Among the 45, 31 mortal remains were received in Kerala, while the rest were sent to Delhi.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the indispensable role of 'pravasis' (expatriates), calling this tragic loss a national disaster. He urged the Kuwaiti government to prevent future incidents and provide adequate compensation to the families. Minister Suresh Gopi and Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present to pay their respects in this somber event.

