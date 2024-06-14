Left Menu

Tragedy in Kuwait: Anil Giri's Dreams Shattered by Devastating Fire

Anil Giri's dream of building a house in Haryana's Yamunanagar remains unfulfilled after he perished in a devastating fire in Kuwait's Mangaf. The 35-year-old, among 45 Indians killed in the fire, leaves behind a grieving family in Bihar. His family has returned to their native village for the last rites.

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:40 IST
Anil Giri's ambition to complete his house in Haryana's Yamunanagar has been halted tragically after he was among the 45 Indian victims of a devastating fire in Kuwait's Mangaf area.

Aged 35, Giri had been working in Kuwait for eight years to support his family and was visiting Yamunanagar to build a house when tragedy struck. His family has traveled back to their native Bihar village for his final rites.

The fire in Al-Mangaf claimed 49 lives, mostly Indian nationals. Giri, who leaves behind a wife and two children, had gone to Kuwait seeking better prospects for his family. His remains were among those brought back to India by an IAF flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

