Left Menu

Emily Blunt in talks for Steven Spielberg's next project

Emily Blunt, who is known for her roles in films including 'Sicario', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Oppenheimer', among others, is all set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg for his next project

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:11 IST
Emily Blunt in talks for Steven Spielberg's next project
Emily Blunt (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emily Blunt, who is known for her roles in films including 'Sicario', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Oppenheimer', among others, is expected to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg for his next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The untitled Universal Pictures film is written by David Koepp. The American screenwriter also worked with Spielberg in 'Jurassic Park', 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park', and the 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

The film is scheduled to release on for May 15, 2026, marking Spielberg's first summer release in a decade, following The BFG in 2016. However, there are no details available about the storyline. Spielberg has won three Academy Awards, including best director and best picture for Schindler's List and best director for Saving Private Ryan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emily is a recipient of several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in addition to nominations for an Academy Award and four British Academy Film Awards. Blunt made her acting debut in a 2001 stage production of 'The Royal Family' and portrayed Catherine Howard in the TV miniseries Henry VIII. She received much appreciation for playing an idealistic FBI agent in the crime film 'Sicario'. She earned nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her remarkable performance as Katherine Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller 2023 film 'Oppenheimer'. Blunt was most recently seen in 'The Fall Guy', co-starring Ryan Gosling.

She was also seen in critically-acclaimed and blockbusters like 'Edge of Tomorrow' and 'A Quiet Place'. The ace actor will be next seen in 'The Smashing Machine', opposite Dwayne Johnson. It is an American biographical sports drama film written and directed by Benny Safdie. The film features Dwayne Johnson as former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as his wife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024