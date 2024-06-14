Kerala Mourns Victims of Kuwait Fire Tragedy: A Hearth-Wrenching Farewell

On Friday, Kerala bid an emotional farewell to 23 local victims of the Kuwait fire tragedy, one of the most significant incidents affecting the state's dedicated expatriate community. As the bodies arrived from Kochi, homes across the state were filled with heart-wrenching scenes of grief and sorrow.

Relatives, friends, and neighbors gathered at the victims' residences, finding it difficult to be consoled. The remains, brought to Kochi on a special flight and later transported to individual homes, were either buried or cremated by the evening, following respective religious customs. Some families chose to wait for close relatives to arrive from abroad before performing the last rites.

The arrival of the bodies was marked by solemn ceremonies at the international airport, attended by central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The atmosphere turned sombre as airport staff began bringing out the caskets, with families struggling to contain their grief. The Kerala police provided a guard of honour, and the bodies were then transported to their hometowns. The incident remains a significant loss for the expatriate community and the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)