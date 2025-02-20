Israel is set to receive the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas, his brother Ariel, their mother Shiri Bibas, and a fourth hostage on Thursday. These individuals were part of the captives taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack, symbolizing the traumatic impact of that day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed the deep sorrow anticipated as the nation braces for the handover. The event, resulting from a ceasefire deal mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, underscores ongoing tensions even as crowds gathered in the cold to witness the return.

This handover marks the first return of bodies in the current exchange agreement and continues amid criticism of Netanyahu's governance choices. The ceasefire has fragile support and will soon usher in the release of living hostages and further diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)