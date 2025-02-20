Left Menu

Blaze at Mumbai Film City's Doorstep: Averted Tragedy

A significant fire erupted near Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon. While no injuries have been reported, the blaze affected numerous huts, necessitating a large-scale fire response. BMC has arranged for temporary food and shelter for displaced residents. Authorities remain on-site to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:56 IST
Blaze at Mumbai Film City's Doorstep: Averted Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted Thursday evening in Santosh Nagar, near the iconic Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon. Civic officials reported that although the blaze impacted multiple hutments, nobody has been injured.

The fire broke out around 7:30 PM, prompting the deployment of seven fire tenders and other firefighting equipment to contain the flames. Firefighters have managed to cover the fire on all sides, focusing on the 150 to 200 affected hutments.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged food and temporary shelter at Gokuldham municipal school for around 200-250 affected residents. Authorities and emergency services, including the 108 ambulance service, remain on-site to provide ongoing support and ensure the situation is under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025