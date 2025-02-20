Blaze at Mumbai Film City's Doorstep: Averted Tragedy
A significant fire erupted near Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon. While no injuries have been reported, the blaze affected numerous huts, necessitating a large-scale fire response. BMC has arranged for temporary food and shelter for displaced residents. Authorities remain on-site to manage the situation.
A major fire erupted Thursday evening in Santosh Nagar, near the iconic Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon. Civic officials reported that although the blaze impacted multiple hutments, nobody has been injured.
The fire broke out around 7:30 PM, prompting the deployment of seven fire tenders and other firefighting equipment to contain the flames. Firefighters have managed to cover the fire on all sides, focusing on the 150 to 200 affected hutments.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged food and temporary shelter at Gokuldham municipal school for around 200-250 affected residents. Authorities and emergency services, including the 108 ambulance service, remain on-site to provide ongoing support and ensure the situation is under control.
