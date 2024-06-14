Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Collaborative Efforts for Safe Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir administration held a meeting with civil society members to gather suggestions for ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra. This comes amid heightened security concerns following recent terrorist attacks in the region. The administration emphasized coordinated efforts for a successful and safe pilgrimage.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration convened a pivotal meeting with civil society members, aiming to gather constructive suggestions for the seamless conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials reported. This initiative, led by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, saw active participation from social and religious leaders, transporters, traders, and other notable citizens.

This meeting holds special significance in light of the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, which resulted in the deaths of nine civilians and a CRPF officer, leaving many others injured. With preparations in full swing for the 52-day yatra commencing June 29 to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine, the administration sought crucial input for ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims.

Civil society members proposed valuable measures to enhance facilities for pilgrims and boost tourism in Jammu. Their suggestions encompassed decongesting the city, increasing parking spaces, installing CCTV cameras, enhancing lighting and drinking water facilities, and countering misinformation. Officials underscored the necessity of disseminating only verified information to prevent panic and advised the public to maintain vigilance and report suspicious activities promptly.

