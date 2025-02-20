Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Misinformation at Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a major crackdown on social media misinformation, filing FIRs against accounts circulating a fake video purportedly from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The video, originating from Pakistan, falsely claimed to depict the Kumbh area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned these falsehoods, stressing that misleading narratives harm the faith of devotees. Overwhelming numbers have flocked to the Mahakumbh, with more than 56.25 crore attending this year, marking it as the world's largest human gathering.

By February 18, 2025, over 12.6 million devotees had participated in the 45-day spiritual event, turning it into a record-breaking phenomenon. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya also reported a surge in pilgrims following their visits to Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)