Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Misinformation at Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIRs against social media for spreading fake videos about Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Mahakumbh has seen over 550 million devotees so far. The event concludes on February 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Crack Down on Misinformation at Mahakumbh
Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a major crackdown on social media misinformation, filing FIRs against accounts circulating a fake video purportedly from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The video, originating from Pakistan, falsely claimed to depict the Kumbh area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned these falsehoods, stressing that misleading narratives harm the faith of devotees. Overwhelming numbers have flocked to the Mahakumbh, with more than 56.25 crore attending this year, marking it as the world's largest human gathering.

By February 18, 2025, over 12.6 million devotees had participated in the 45-day spiritual event, turning it into a record-breaking phenomenon. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya also reported a surge in pilgrims following their visits to Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025