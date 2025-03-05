China's Cognitive Warfare: Targeting Taiwan with Misinformation
China is ramping up its cognitive warfare against Taiwan, using misinformation to create rifts within the Taiwanese populace regarding the U.S. and its politics, particularly targeting former President Donald Trump. This campaign utilizes state media, social platforms, and fake profiles to spread manipulated narratives.
- Country:
- Taiwan
China is stepping up its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, with the United Front Work Department forming a specialized misinformation unit, according to the Taipei Times. As China holds its annual 'two sessions' government meetings, the focus on shaping narratives in Taiwan has intensified.
Shi Taifeng, leading the United Front Work Department, has assembled a task force dedicated to spreading misinformation related to Ukraine and Taiwan's semiconductor investment in the United States, noted a national security source. This move marks a strategic priority for Beijing, emphasized by Shi's remarks during the 'two sessions,' as conveyed to the Taipei Times.
The strategy aims to sow distrust among the Taiwanese toward the U.S., creating divisions and doubt regarding former President Donald Trump's policies, the source revealed. This operation strives to erode trust in the United States and rally government agencies for what Beijing deems a 'legitimate battle,' the Taipei Times reported.
The misinformation campaign is centered on narratives claiming Trump intends to betray Taiwan, converting the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company into an American enterprise, and suggesting Taiwan's inevitability to fall under Chinese control, the source noted. These stories are quickly disseminated through Chinese state media, social networks, and a network of fake profiles in Taiwan, they added.
In light of internal disagreements concerning Trump, China's Ministry of State Security advocates exploiting tensions within Taiwan, said another national security official. They suggested that broadcasting Taiwanese criticism of Trump on platforms like X could enhance perceptions of discord in Taiwan-US relations, as per the Taipei Times report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration
Trump Unveils Reciprocal Tariff Strategy to Balance Trade Fairness
Trump-Musk Workforce Revolution: Unprecedented Federal Layoffs Sweep U.S.
Trump: The Diplomatic Problem Solver?