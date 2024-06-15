From Wu-Tang to Ultraman: Highlights of Current Entertainment Buzz

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Wu-Tang Clan's single-print album to play at Australian museum

U.S. hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-a-kind album "Once Upon A Time in Shaolin" will be played at a museum in Australia from Saturday and it has already seen overwhelming demand with free tickets exhausted, organisers said on Friday. All the timeslots for the twice-a-day listening sessions have been snapped up and there are still about 5,000 people on the waiting list, said Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art, which will showcase the album from June 15 to 24.

'Bridgerton' showrunner teases 'extremely juicy' fourth season

Fans of the hit Netflix show "Bridgerton" can expect news of its fourth season "sooner rather than later", the series' writer and showrunner, Jess Brownell, said. The final four episodes of the third season started streaming on Thursday, wrapping up a highly-anticipated friends-to-lovers arc between characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Explainer-What is Weverse, 'super app' joined by Ariana Grande?

Pop star Ariana Grande is joining Weverse, a superfan platform owned by HYBE, an entertainment firm that manages K-Pop phenomenon BTS. Here is what we know about Weverse and why more pop stars around the world are joining the app.

Barclays suspends sponsorship of Live Nation music festivals after protests

Barclays suspended on Friday its sponsorship of all Live Nation music festivals in 2024 after various acts dropped out in protest over the bank's links to defense companies that work with Israel. The suspension includes upcoming Live Nation festivals across the UK this summer, including Latitude, Download and the Isle of Wight.

'Ready for it?' Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows trigger earthquakes again

Thousands of fans at Taylor Swift's concerts in Scotland have caused earthquake readings miles away from the concert venue in Edinburgh, the British Geological Survey said on Thursday. Dressed in glittery, colourful outfits depicting different musical eras of the American popstar's discography, more than 70,000 fans, or 'Swifties', flocked to see the singer-songwriter for her Eras Tour shows at Murrayfield stadium last weekend.

Vivienne Westwood's clothes and jewels headed for auction

Dresses, suits, shoes and jewellery from the personal collection of late British designer Vivienne Westwood will go under the hammer this month in an auction aimed at raising funds for charity. More than 200 lots are being offered by Christie's in London for the two-part "Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection" auction, made up of a live sale on June 25 and an online auction running June 14-28.

Tennis-'Life's great' Federer says as he launches retirement documentary

Tennis great Roger Federer says he is enjoying dedicating his time to his family and not rushing into any big projects following his retirement nearly two years ago. Premiering a new documentary film in London on Thursday that tracks the final days of his sporting career, the 20-times Grand Slam champion said he was very happy with his life.

'Ultraman: Rising' sees iconic superhero unleash his parenting powers

More than two decades in the making, a new "Ultraman" movie grounds the popular character with Earthly responsibilities. "Ultraman: Rising" is a Japanese-American co-production written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes that hopes to make the superhero relatable while honouring the franchise's legacy.

A Minute With: showrunner Chris Brancato on making 'Hotel Cocaine' series

"Narcos" co-creator Chris Brancato takes viewers back to the thumping dance floor of the once-famous Mutiny Club in "Hotel Cocaine", a new drug-crime mini-series set in 1978 Miami.

"Hotel Cocaine", which premieres on MGM+ on Sunday, follows Cuban exile Roman Compte, general manager of the glamorous Mutiny Hotel and nightclub, as he pursues his American dream. The Mutiny is frequented by politicians, celebrities, undercover agents and drug traffickers.

