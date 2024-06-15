Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika wishes uncle Anupam Kher Happy Father's Day

Ahead of father's day, late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shared a post for her uncle and actor Anupam Kher. Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, Vanshika posted, "Happy Father's Day Anupam uncle!"

Kher re-shared Vanshika's post and reacted with heart emojis. After Satish's sudden demise, Kher had promised to spend a lot of time with his daughter.

He is often seen posting videos and pictures with her. Taking her out for lunch to dancing together.

Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 9 in New Delhi. Kher was the first one who broke the news of his demise on social media.

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'. Over the years, Satish Kaushik established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood Father's Day is that day of the year when we get an opportunity to celebrate the special bond we share with our fathers, expressing our un-said love over time. This day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, it's on June 16.

Meanwhile, Kher on the work front, has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)