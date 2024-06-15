Robert De Niro reflects on losing role to Richard Dreyfuss in 'The Goodbye Girl'

Robert De Niro, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in films like 'Taxi Driver' and 'Goodfellas', spoke candidly about a career setback during a panel discussion at the 2024 Tribeca Festival's De Niro Con. During the event, which also featured director Quentin Tarantino, De Niro recalled a pivotal moment early in his career when he was replaced in the 1977 romantic comedy 'The Goodbye Girl', which was originally titled 'Bogart Slept Here'. The actor admitted feeling out of place in the genre, according to People magazine.

"I shot for about two weeks. It was the worst," De Niro recounted, adding, "I was sitting in my camper and you feel this dread of just not working." He recalled overhearing crew members comment, "He's just not funny," which added to his disappointment.

The decision for De Niro's departure from the project came shortly after, with director Mike Nichols informing him of the change in direction. "He felt terrible. He was really upset," De Niro shared at the event, reported People magazine.

Despite his willingness to contribute financially to salvage the situation, the production moved forward with Richard Dreyfuss taking over the role and a rewritten script. Reflecting on the outcome, De Niro expressed admiration for Dreyfuss's performance, which earned him an Academy Award.

"Richard was great, wonderful in it. And he won an Academy Award actually for that part," De Niro acknowledged. Discussing another notable film in his career, 'Jackie Brown', De Niro reminisced about his role alongside Pam Grier and Samuel L. Jackson. The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, remains a significant part of his filmography.

According to People magazine, De Niro Con, a special event dedicated to celebrating Robert De Niro's contributions to cinema, is scheduled to run until June 16 as part of the Tribeca Festival. (ANI)

