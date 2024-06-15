Matt Damon's daughter Isabella announces college plans after high school graduation

Left Menu

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon's eldest daughter, Isabella Damon, is gearing up for a new chapter in her academic journey after graduating from high school.

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon's eldest daughter, Isabella Damon, is gearing up for a new chapter in her academic journey after graduating from high school. The 18-year-old is set to attend New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study this coming fall, according to E! News.

The news of Isabella's college plans was confirmed through a public Instagram post shared by her high school on May 24, celebrating her achievements and unique qualities. "Congratulations, Bella! Your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community," the post praised.

Describing Isabella as a beacon of inspiration for her confident embrace of identity and fearless individuality, the school highlighted her creative contributions during her time there. For Matt Damon, Isabella's graduation marks another milestone as he prepares for a quieter household with fewer children at home, as per E! News.

The actor, also father to Alexia, Gia, and Stella, has often shared humorous anecdotes about Isabella's candid critiques of his work. "If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it," Damon quipped in a 2021 interview with E! News adding, "If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass."

Known for her sharp wit and playful banter, Isabella has kept her father grounded, especially when it comes to his movies. Damon humorously recounted, "She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good... She just likes to give me s--t." Reflecting on one such instance, Damon shared a light-hearted exchange, "My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'"

Despite the teasing, Damon appreciates Isabella's honesty and humour, which he credits for keeping him humble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

