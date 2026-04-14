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Nagraj Manjule's Creative Shift On OTT with 'Matka King'

Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule embarks on his first OTT project with 'Matka King', sparked by the storytelling potential he saw in 'Game of Thrones'. The series, featuring Vijay Varma, explores 1960s Bombay's bustling markets, while marking a new direction for Manjule known for films like 'Fandry' and 'Sairat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:55 IST
Nagraj Manjule's Creative Shift On OTT with 'Matka King'
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  • India

Renowned filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, celebrated for his previous hits like 'Fandry' and 'Sairat', takes a creative leap into the world of OTT with his latest project 'Matka King'. The move was inspired by the unique narrative style he admired in 'Game of Thrones', which he watched during the lockdown.

'Matka King', starring Vijay Varma, is set in the dynamic backdrop of 1960s Bombay and follows Brij Bhatti's journey through a rapidly changing market landscape. Manjule, known for addressing caste oppression in his films, explores new themes in his eight-episode series.

The director reflects on his storytelling approach, emphasizing instinct over trend and freedom to explore new frontiers. The series, premiering on Prime Video, co-stars Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover, and others, produced under the banners of Roy Kapur Films and SMR Productions.

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