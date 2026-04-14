Nagraj Manjule's Creative Shift On OTT with 'Matka King'

Renowned filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, celebrated for his previous hits like 'Fandry' and 'Sairat', takes a creative leap into the world of OTT with his latest project 'Matka King'. The move was inspired by the unique narrative style he admired in 'Game of Thrones', which he watched during the lockdown.

'Matka King', starring Vijay Varma, is set in the dynamic backdrop of 1960s Bombay and follows Brij Bhatti's journey through a rapidly changing market landscape. Manjule, known for addressing caste oppression in his films, explores new themes in his eight-episode series.

The director reflects on his storytelling approach, emphasizing instinct over trend and freedom to explore new frontiers. The series, premiering on Prime Video, co-stars Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover, and others, produced under the banners of Roy Kapur Films and SMR Productions.