Left Menu

Father Arrested for Alleged Rape of Daughter in Sukhpura

A 60-year-old man named Vijay Ram was arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in Sukhpura. The incident reportedly occurred while the girl was asleep. A case has been filed under relevant legal sections, including the POCSO Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:11 IST
Father Arrested for Alleged Rape of Daughter in Sukhpura
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in the Sukhpura area, according to local police.

The incident reportedly took place when the 15-year-old girl was asleep at her home on the night of April 11. The accused, identified as Vijay Ram, was allegedly inebriated at the time.

Sukhpura SHO Ratnesh Dubey confirmed that a case against Ram was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rape and the POCSO Act. An investigation is currently underway, as stated by the SHO.

TRENDING

1
Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi

Project 'SANGAM': Paving the Path for Traffic Solutions in Delhi

 India
2
Battling for Belonging: Votes and Identity in Murshidabad

Battling for Belonging: Votes and Identity in Murshidabad

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Symbolic Politics and Highlights Administration Flaws

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Symbolic Politics and Highlights Administrat...

 India
4
Revving Up India's Auto Industry: Government Strategies to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges

Revving Up India's Auto Industry: Government Strategies to Tackle Supply Cha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026