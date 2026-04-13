Father Arrested for Alleged Rape of Daughter in Sukhpura

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his teenage daughter in the Sukhpura area, according to local police.

The incident reportedly took place when the 15-year-old girl was asleep at her home on the night of April 11. The accused, identified as Vijay Ram, was allegedly inebriated at the time.

Sukhpura SHO Ratnesh Dubey confirmed that a case against Ram was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rape and the POCSO Act. An investigation is currently underway, as stated by the SHO.