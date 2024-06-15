Left Menu

Rodrigo Bentancur apologizes to Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min for offensive comment

I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke I love you brother Son, Tottenhams captain, has yet to publicly respond to the apology.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has apologized to teammate Son Heung-min for making an offensive comment about South Koreans.

Appearing on a Uruguayan television show, Bentancur was asked for a Spurs player's jersey and replied, “Sonny's?” He added it could be Son's cousin, too, because “more or less they are all the same.” Bentancur, who is in Uruguay's squad for the Copa America, posted an apology on his Instagram story late Friday.

He wrote: “Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke! You know (that) I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!” Son, Tottenham's captain, has yet to publicly respond to the apology.

