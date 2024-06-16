Left Menu

China-Maldives Strengthen Strategic Ties: Bilateral Relationship Deepens

President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of China-Maldives relations, reiterating support for a strategic partnership. This comes after a visit by China's Ambassador Wang Lixin to Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu. Discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations and economic collaboration, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.

In a significant move underscoring the growing China-Maldives relationship, President Xi Jinping has reiterated his commitment to enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership. This was conveyed to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu during Xi's 71st birthday, coinciding with Muizzu's 46th, on Saturday.

China's Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin, marked the occasion with a courtesy visit to President Muizzu. Xi's message, emphasizing the importance of China-Maldives ties, was personally delivered by the ambassador, reflecting Beijing's rising influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Discussions focused on future agreements and collaborative initiatives aimed at boosting economic development, with China expressing robust support for the Maldives. This aligns with Muizzu's ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with China, marked by a defense agreement and strategic moves to bolster ties since he took office last November.

