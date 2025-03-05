Pakistan's Strategic Cooperation: Dar Commends US Military Equipment Retrieval

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, lauded the United States' move to retrieve residual military equipment from Afghanistan. This development is seen as a positive step towards addressing regional security concerns.

The remarks came during a phone call with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, highlighting the ongoing bilateral dialogue on counter-terrorism measures. The weapons left behind after the US's 2021 withdrawal have been reportedly used by banned outfits against Pakistan, raising alarms.

Alongside counter-terrorism efforts, both nations expressed a commitment to bolstering cooperation in technology, energy, and minerals, aligning with broader agendas on trade, investment, climate change, and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)