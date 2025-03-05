Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Cooperation: Dar Commends US Military Equipment Retrieval

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, praised the US decision to retrieve military equipment from Afghanistan. This follows concerns about weapons allegedly used by TTP terrorists. Dar, in talks with US officials, emphasized continued cooperation in counter-terrorism and other sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:49 IST
Pakistan's Strategic Cooperation: Dar Commends US Military Equipment Retrieval
Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, lauded the United States' move to retrieve residual military equipment from Afghanistan. This development is seen as a positive step towards addressing regional security concerns.

The remarks came during a phone call with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, highlighting the ongoing bilateral dialogue on counter-terrorism measures. The weapons left behind after the US's 2021 withdrawal have been reportedly used by banned outfits against Pakistan, raising alarms.

Alongside counter-terrorism efforts, both nations expressed a commitment to bolstering cooperation in technology, energy, and minerals, aligning with broader agendas on trade, investment, climate change, and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025