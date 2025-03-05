Pakistan's Strategic Cooperation: Dar Commends US Military Equipment Retrieval
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, praised the US decision to retrieve military equipment from Afghanistan. This follows concerns about weapons allegedly used by TTP terrorists. Dar, in talks with US officials, emphasized continued cooperation in counter-terrorism and other sectors.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, lauded the United States' move to retrieve residual military equipment from Afghanistan. This development is seen as a positive step towards addressing regional security concerns.
The remarks came during a phone call with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, highlighting the ongoing bilateral dialogue on counter-terrorism measures. The weapons left behind after the US's 2021 withdrawal have been reportedly used by banned outfits against Pakistan, raising alarms.
Alongside counter-terrorism efforts, both nations expressed a commitment to bolstering cooperation in technology, energy, and minerals, aligning with broader agendas on trade, investment, climate change, and health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian President Putin says he would like to meet with US President Trump but preparations are ongoing, reports AP.
Ukraine's leader Zelenskyy says President Trump is living in Russian “disinformation space” over recent comments, reports AP.
Golf's Path to Unity: Tiger Woods, President Trump, and PGA Tour's Vision
A federal judge in Seattle has blocked President Trump's effort to halt the nation's refugee admissions system, reports AP.
Wokeness is trouble, wokeness is bad: President Trump in address to US Congress.