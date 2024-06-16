J Shyamala Rao Takes Charge as New TTD Executive Officer

J Shyamala Rao officially commenced his tenure as the new executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday.

The TTD, which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, welcomed Rao as he took over from the outgoing TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Rao, accompanied by his wife, paid a visit to the temple deity and received blessings from the priests in the sanctum sanctorum.

He committed to enhancing the facilities for darshan, accommodation, transport, and other essential services, aiming to provide a memorable experience for every devotee.

