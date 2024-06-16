Amy Poehler expresses her love for reality TV series 'Below Deck', says, " would want to be the Captain"

American actor and comedian Amy Poehler shared her love for reality TV and admitted that she wanted to be a captain on 'Below Deck', reported Deadline. 'Below Deck' is an American reality television series that premiered and chronicles the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during charter season.

The 'Inside Out 2' actor expressed that while she would be open to participating in the reality series, she wouldn't do well in a competition show like 'Survivor'. "I would want to be the Captain on Below Deck," she said. "It would be hard for me to not be the Captain, but, again, I do not know how to drive a boat, so I feel like that would get in the way," she added.

She continued, "You wouldn't know at first. I'd fake it for a couple of days, I think, but then I'd get fired." She also shared why she like reality series.

"The reason why I like it is 'cause I like the job that everybody has to do," she said. "Like, I care about whether or not they turn the boat over. I want to watch them clean the bathrooms and stuff. That's what I'm into." She added, "I don't get it with reality shows where everyone sits around and there's no job, they just go to dinner. That gets me very stressed."

Poehler said that she draws the line at more physical shows, adding, "I would definitely, probably, get out pretty early because I wouldn't be so great at... I tend to kind of tell people in front of their back things rather than behind their back. So I think I'd get voted off pretty fast." Although she would be eliminated early on in the competition, Poehler shared, "I would leave with my head high. I don't think I would leave in disgrace -- I hope not! The tribe will have spoken, and I will accept the tribe's word if they want to kick me out," reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)