"My feet are on the ground": Ariana DeBose reflects on her life post-Oscar win

Following her historic Oscar win for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' adaptation in 2021, Ariana DeBose has been navigating the highs and challenges of fame, learning valuable lessons about gratitude and resilience along the way.

17-06-2024
Following her historic Oscar win for her role in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' adaptation in 2021, Ariana DeBose has been navigating the highs and challenges of fame, learning valuable lessons about gratitude and resilience along the way. In an interview with People magazine, DeBose shared how a simple question from Jamie Lee Curtis has profoundly impacted her perspective, "Where are your feet? Tell me where your feet are."

Reflecting on this, DeBose emphasized, "It reminds me to be in the moment that I'm in and not take anything for granted. My feet are on the ground. I'm very focused on remaining grateful for the moment that I'm in, even if that moment is challenging." DeBose's career skyrocketed after her Oscar win, making her a household name and marking her as the first Afro-Latina and openly queer woman of colour to win an acting Academy Award.

Despite the accolades and recognition, she remains grounded and mindful of the present moment. Hosting the 2024 Tony Awards for the third time on June 16, DeBose continues to expand her career with projects like the upcoming superhero film 'Kraven the Hunter,' set to release in December.

However, DeBose admitted to the challenges of staying grounded amidst the pressures of the entertainment industry. "We as an entertainment community perpetuate this idea that we always have to be moving forward to safeguard the success we've already achieved and level up," she explained adding "The Rat Race of Success it's a terrible way to look at it potentially, but sometimes, that's how it feels."

Navigating these pressures as a queer woman of colour in Hollywood, DeBose emphasized the importance of creativity, self-investment, and taking risks. "You have to build something for yourself. You have to take big risks. You have to be uncomfortable," she shared adding, "Being kind to myself and prioritizing my own mental health and peace is an ongoing journey," in the interview with People magazine. Reflecting on her journey, DeBose highlighted the fluctuating nature of her experiences.

"Balancing knowledge while remaining present and prioritizing my own mental health and peace is an ongoing journey," she said adding, "Some days, it's not great, and other days, it's beautifully blissful. But I do try to sit in gratitude with all the things that I do have." (ANI)

