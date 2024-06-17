Left Menu

Goa Celebrates Eid-ul-Azha: A Festival of Brotherhood and Compassion

Members of the Muslim community in Goa gathered at various mosques to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. Governor Pillai and CM Sawant extended their greetings, emphasizing the values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood. Community leaders expressed hope that the festival would further enrich Goa's tradition of peace and harmony.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:18 IST
Members of the Muslim community gathered at various mosques across Goa to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, an event marked by large congregations and prayers on Monday.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion. Governor Pillai highlighted that the festival symbolizes sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood, aiming to create a peaceful and inclusive world. CM Sawant emphasized the need for unity to build a stronger and self-sustainable society.

Maulana Alahad Qadri, Imam of the Idgah Masjid at Mapusa, stressed the day's significance for spreading good deeds. The Governor also underscored Goa's legacy of peace and communal harmony, urging everyone to contribute towards enriching this tradition further.

