Dragon Boat Races: A Cultural Symphony of East and West

The International Communication Center of Guangdong and British musician Shaun Gibson co-created a music video, 'Dragon Boat Races,' showcasing the vibrant culture of dragon boat racing. The video blends Chinese and English lyrics and merges traditional Chinese instruments with Western folk music, resonating with young audiences.

PTI | Guangzhou | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

On the occasion of the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the International Communication Center of Guangdong Province, in collaboration with British musician Shaun Gibson, has unveiled a new music video, 'Dragon Boat Races.' The MV features both Chinese and English lyrics, capturing the enduring and evolving culture of dragon boat racing.

This year's races across Guangdong have been exceptionally vibrant, drawing large crowds and trending both online and offline. The video vividly depicts traditional customs such as awakening of dragons, ancestral worship, village gatherings, competitions, and the dragon boat feast. It's a fast-paced blend of tradition and modernity, embodying the spirit of unity, cooperation, courage, and the pursuit of dreams, reflecting the youthful vitality and cultural confidence of contemporary Guangdong.

'Dragon Boat Races' offers a unique blend of Chinese and British musical styles. Arranged in a Western folk music style and incorporating traditional Chinese instruments like the Suona, Pipa, Guzheng, Flute, and Xiao, enhanced with electronic synthesizers, the song creates a contemporary sound that resonates with young audiences, showcasing a successful blend of Chinese and Western music.

