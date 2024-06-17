Left Menu

Nia Sharma shares what made her say yes to 'Suhagan Chudail' show

Actor Nia Sharma is currently seen headlining the TV show 'Suhagan Chudail'.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:06 IST
Actor Nia Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Nia Sharma is currently seen headlining TV show 'Suhagan Chudail'. On what made her say yes to the fantasy-romance thriller, Nia in a statement said, "When I heard the unique title, I was a bit hesitant. After six or seven meetings, I began to think that maybe fate had brought me to this role. There was something magical and captivating about the name 'Suhagan Chudail' that tickled my curiosity and imagination. As an actor, one of the greatest privileges is to breathe life into a character that excites you."

She added, "When the makers revealed the nuances of Suhagan Chudail's character to me, I was stunned. I realized it was in every way meant for me. After I said yes to the role, they revealed that I was their first and only choice; no audition was conducted for this role! I'm grateful to the makers for their faith in me. Their confidence in me and my excitement to try out something new are the reasons why this show is garnering popularity and love, I think. I thank the audience for embracing me in this special role." 'Suhagan Chudail' airs on COLORS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

