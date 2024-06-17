Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor turns judge on 'India's Best Dancer' season 4

Actor Karisma Kapoor will be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

Actor Karisma Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Karisma Kapoor will be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'. The update was shared by Karisma's team.

The last season of the reality show was judged by Sonali Bendre, Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma was last seen in Netflix film 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'.Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances. (ANI)

