Remembering Jeakson James Rice: Tongan Kitefoiling Prodigy

Tongan kitefoiler Jeakson James Rice, who was set to compete in the Paris Olympics, tragically passed away in a diving accident near Ha'apai. Born to British parents and raised in Tonga, Rice represented the nation in major sailing competitions. His sudden demise is a great loss to the sports community.

Updated: 17-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:24 IST
Tongan kitefoiler Jeakson James Rice, who was chosen to compete at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident, Matangi Tonga reported on Monday. The 18-year-old died on Saturday near Ha'apai. His body was found by other divers and attempts to resuscitate him failed, the newspaper reported.

Rice, born to British parents in the United States, grew up in Ha'apai and was a naturalised Tonga. He represented Tonga in several major sailing competitions including the Formula Kite World Championships and the World Sailing Championships. "I was blessed with the most amazing brother in the whole world," his sister Lily wrote on Facebook. "He was an amazing kitefoiler and he would have made it to the Olympics and come out with a big shiny medal."

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

