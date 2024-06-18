Left Menu

Lost And Found: Farmer Reunited with Prized Rolex 50 Years Later

A 95-year-old British farmer, James Steele, has been reunited with his lost Rolex watch 50 years after he believed it was eaten by a cow. Thanks to a metal detectorist's efforts, the watch was discovered on Steele's land. Though not in working condition, Steele treasures the keepsake.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising turn of events, a 95-year-old British farmer, James Steele, has been reunited with his prized Rolex watch, which he thought was lost forever half a century ago. The watch, believed to have been swallowed by a cow in the early '70s, was found thanks to the diligence of a metal detectorist.

James Steele recounted that he lost the watch in the early 1970s when its bracelet broke unexpectedly. ''The cow could have eaten it with a mouthful of grass, the vet said,'' Steele shared with the BBC from Shropshire. To his astonishment, the timepiece was discovered on his land by a metal detectorist and returned to him.

Describing the event as a ''stroke of luck,'' Steele expressed his amazement, stating, ''I was quite pleased because I never thought I would see the watch again. I have it now, although only half the bracelet remains. The watch face has turned green, but it hasn't rusted.'' Despite the half-century journey, the Rolex will now serve as a cherished keepsake for Steele; restoring it would be too costly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

