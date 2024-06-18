Left Menu

Dr Annurag Batra: Shaping the Future of Indian Media

Dr Annurag Batra, a serial entrepreneur and media mogul, has made significant contributions to the Indian media landscape. As founder of exchange4media and Chairman of BW Businessworld, he has revolutionized media and continues to impact through various initiatives and investments in media tech startups.

Updated: 18-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:37 IST
Dr Annurag Batra stands as a towering figure in the Indian media industry, revered for his groundbreaking achievements in setting up exchange4media and making BW Businessworld a formidable brand.

Batra, a serial entrepreneur and esteemed author, has built a significant reputation over the last 24 years, establishing essential media platforms and nurturing innovative media tech startups.

Beyond media, his influence extends to the UAE and MENA regions, fostering international media tech companies with future-forward visions.

