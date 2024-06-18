Left Menu

Ranu Sharma: India's Beacon of Hope at Mrs Tourism Queen International

The Mrs India 2024-2025 pageant, held in Gurugram and hosted by Deepali Phadnis, crowned four winners. Among them, Ranu Sharma stands out due to her inspirational journey and role as an ambassador for Indian Tourism. She will now compete in the Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant in Thailand.

PTI | India | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:31 IST
In Gurugram, the Mrs India 2024-2025 beauty pageant, hosted by former Mrs Asia International Deepali Phadnis, was a grandeur event spanning over five days. It concluded with the crowning of Ranu Sharma, Koj Baya Eshi, Dr. Vijaya Sharda Reddy, and Ratna Mehra, who will now represent India on an international level.

Particularly notable is Ranu Sharma, whose journey to the crown is a beacon of inspiration. As a mother of five, a dedicated fitness enthusiast, and a software professional, Sharma epitomizes perseverance and dedication. Her new role as an ambassador for Indian Tourism further signifies her multifaceted personality and commitment to her country.

Sharma is set to take her ambitions to the global stage, representing India at the Mrs Tourism Queen International Pageant in Thailand. This next chapter of her journey will involve extensive preparations, from rigorous training to public engagements, all aimed at winning the prestigious international title.

