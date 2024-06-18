Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Reflects on Lakshya's 20th Anniversary and Personal Journey

Hrithik Roshan commemorates the 20th anniversary of 'Lakshya,' a film that mirrored his own search for identity. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film was both a critical and commercial success. Hrithik recalls the challenges and life-changing experiences during the making of the movie, set against the 1999 Kargil War.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:10 IST
Celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'Lakshya,' acclaimed actor Hrithik Roshan revealed how director Farhan Akhtar cast him during a pivotal period of his life. The film, which premiered on June 18, 2004, won widespread critical acclaim and box office success. 'Lakshya' tells the story of Karan Shergill, an aimless young man who finds purpose by joining the Indian Army and emerging as a hero during the 1999 Kargil War.

In an Instagram video, Hrithik nostalgically revisited the film's production, highlighting how his real-life search for identity resonated with Karan's journey. Describing Farhan Akhtar as a 'hard taskmaster,' Hrithik credited his childhood friend for his meticulous direction and guidance through challenging shoots in Ladakh's rugged terrain.

Hrithik reflected on how 'Lakshya' became a turning point in his career. He expressed his gratitude for the film's transformative impact on his life and the lives of others involved. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, 'Lakshya' also featured notable actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and had a memorable soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

