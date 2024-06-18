Rakul Preet Singh has this to say about 'Indian 2'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of 'Indian 2', which is headlined by veteran actor Kamal Haasan. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

On working with Shankar, Rakul Preet said, "It's a privilege to be working with such a remarkable filmmaker, who is a legend in himself. He's such an amazing director. The way he looks at characters, his vision, and the nuances he adds with his guidance on the set. I've learned so much from him while filming Indian 2. Truly an experience!" 'Indian 2' will be out in July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)